Stacy Keach stars as the Creature when L.A. Theatre Works records a new adaption of Frankenstein by BBC Radio's Kate McAll. Written over 200 years ago, Mary Shelley's Gothic masterpiece retains all of its power to horrify and fascinate. Each of the four performances at UCLA's state-of-the-art James Bridges Theater will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, distribution on CD, digital download ,and online streaming. A post-performance discussion following the 3pm matinee on Saturday, Feb. 29 will be moderated by Leslie S. Klinger, author of The New Annotated Frankenstein, and one of the world's foremost authorities on Frankenstein.