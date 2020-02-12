About this show

The Wallis and Los Angeles-based Four Larks (in their Wallis debut) are developing Frankenstein, an exuberant amalgamation of dynamic physical theater, live music, and experiential design bringing Mary Shelley's tale to life in a modern take that spotlights the dangers of unregulated technology. Sourced predominantly after Mary Shelley's novel in conjunction with its 200th anniversary, the production — a commission by the Wallis — awakens new questions about moral responsibility for each generation. Featuring a cast of 12, all doubling as musicians, the show is created, staged and composed by Four Larks' Mat Sweeney with design and choreography by Sebastian Peters-Lazaro, and libretto written with Jesse Rasmussen.