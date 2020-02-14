About this show

The West Coast premiere of a new musical comedy that hits all the right "notes." Found isn't just based on a true story, it's based on hundreds of them! When the lost and broke Davy happens to find a peculiar note meant for someone else on the windshield of his car, it sparks an outlandish idea to collect the hilarious and revealing notes and letters that surround us every day. Along with friends, Denise and Mikey D, they're quickly swept up into a wild, comedic mission to share them with the world. Inspired by Davy Rothbart's popular Found magazine, featuring scores of actual discarded notes and letters that have been "found" in the real world by everyday people, this original musical comedy is a raucous exploration of human connection and the beautiful weirdness in all of us.