About this show

In 1968, Johnny Cash walked on stage at Folsom State Prison, California, and for the first time ever uttered his immortal words "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash." Already a worldwide superstar, that iconic phrase and the 45-minute live album that followed cemented Cash as a legend of popular culture and began his rise to the heights of fame over the next three years that has rarely been equaled. Live at Folsom Prison was named at No. 88 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This tribute will be bringing you this iconic album in its entirety cover to cover, as well as feature a set of the greatest hits from throughout his entire career. The show will also include June Carter and Carl Perkins, who also performed at that concert.