About this show

In Fertile, we meet Jenny, a woman with a plan — a plan to get pregnant. Everyone keeps telling her that time is running out; she just turned 35, after all. So when those urine tests keep coming back negative, Jenny decides to take action and fix the problem. That's when she runs into real problems…and real questions about fertility and motherhood. As Jenny faces the world of "mom options" — egg freezing, in vitro, adoption, and more — the conversation about the expectation of procreation really begins. In a sea of outside opinions from her friends, her doctors, a beloved neighbor, and even God, Jenny must ultimately look within to discover what motherhood means to her, what it means to be fertile.