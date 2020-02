About this show

It's 1929. When tragedy strikes 12-year-old Esperanza's family, she has to leave her life of wealth and privilege in Mexico for a migrant labor camp in California. In this strange new place, Esperanza learns about strength, hope, and perseverance. A classic coming-of-age story brought to life by a cast of 10- to 18-year-olds.

Esperanza Rising is performed in English with Spanish supertitles.