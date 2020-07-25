About this show

Live Stream! 7 pm PST Jacqi Bowe takes us on a rackus romp in her "Emotional #$*@$!!! Garage Sale, or Confessions of a Clutter Nut . A hilarious hybrid of song, dance, comedy and characters about letting go, moving on and throwing out those old worn out ideas and mythologies. The big trend these days is watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, however, Bowe reminds us as we downsize to be careful of what you dump. One person's dysfunctionality is another person's charm!

The show has played Las Vegas, San Francisco, Hollywood, San Jose, San Diego, Palm Springs, Marin, Ventura, Santa Barbara and even Rancho Cucamonga to rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences.

"...vibrant and engaging...a talented individual bursting with ideas..her brilliant interpretation of modern life skewers our foibles and makes us laugh in spite of ourselves." Tolucan Times

"I exchanged my head-ache for a side-ache watching the bumptious Bowe" Good Times