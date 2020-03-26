About this show

Jacqi Bowe opens the garage doors of her whimsical mind in her solo show in which everything must go! Emotional Garage Sale!!! is a hilarious hybrid of song, dance, comedy, and characters about letting go, moving on, and throwing out those old worn-out slippers and mythologies. The big trend these days is watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo; however, Bowe reminds us to be careful of what you dump. One person's dysfunctionality is another person's charm! Rummaging through her junk, we meet the next door neighbors in her psyche: Ida Rosenblabb, president of "Just Say No to Bingo"; Sister Mary Malarkey, rebel nun taking on the Catholic Church and Hollywood; Dixie "Big Hair, Big Dreams" Lee, a wannabe Nashville country star marketing herself as a downsized Dolly Parton; Colette eau De Toilette, who loves Americans, just not in France; and Coach Stella Stella, a life coach who doesn't let the fact that her life sucks stop her from trying to fix everyone else's.