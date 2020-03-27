About this show

Never underestimate the determination of a child! Young Emil catches a train to visit family in the big city. Something valuable is stolen, but the thief soon discovers Emil was not such an easy target. A group of quick-thinking and resourceful children rally around. Can a bunch of kids work together to uncover and outsmart the true criminal? In Slingsby's award-winning signature style, Kästner's 1929 novella Emil and the Detectives is brought to life by two skilled actors immersed in smoke and mirrors, miniature worlds, and a cinematic score.