About this show

"We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we are borrowing it from our children."

Rogue Machine's West Coast premiere of Earthquakes in London is an immensely powerful and inventive play precisely because it is about so much more than its theme, climate change.

Three sisters are left to raise and care for one another after their mother dies and their father abandons them. Now adults, the sisters find themselves navigating a 21st-century London that is at the precipice of both an existential and an all-too-real environmental crisis. Will the sisters succumb to despair? Or will they find a way to face the crisis head-on, embracing both the inevitability of an imperfect future and the possibility of hope?