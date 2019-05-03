About this show

A fantastic blend of hilarity, wit, and audience suggestions fuel this 90-minute improvised comedy extravaganza every Friday and Saturday night! Six improvisers come together to compete for the honor of wearing the coveted Golden Sombrero! The audience drives this family-friendly show by inspiring hilarious scenes with creative suggestions, coming onstage to assist players in certain games and voting for their favorite games and players in an effort to crown that nights champion with the Golden Sombrero! Truly a fantastic date and family night...right in the heart of Old Town San Diego.