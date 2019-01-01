About this show

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION.

Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in our passion for the Classics. We illuminate diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. We believe in the transformative power of live theater. Over nearly three decades since our founding as a cooperative theater ensemble, Antaeus has developed a stellar reputation as a highly-trained Company of professional artists, and in 2019 we received the most LA Drama Critics Circle Awards of any theater. Based at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, we present a full season of productions and readings year-round.