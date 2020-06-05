About this show

MU / 巫: 9 Goddesses is a new ritual theater shamanic experience where ancestral traditions are transmuted through dance, singing, drumming, and electronic soundscapes, with immersive video and stage design, and community participation. By transforming into nine goddesses from past, present, and future, Dohee Lee transports audiences a mythological through journey of ancestral legacies and indigenous resistance. Born of old and new myths, the goddesses are guardians for the modern age. Each embodies ecological, political, economic, and spiritual struggles and shines a light on how we may continue into a more balanced future.