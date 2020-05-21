About this show

Director Roberta Uno and writer-composer Dahlak Brathwaite return to REDCAT to launch the national tour of Try/Step/Trip. With choreography by Toran X. Moore and compositions by Teak Underdue, Try/Step/Trip is a spoken-word, multicharacter musical performed in the body through the language of step dance. The story follows the journey of an anonymous narrator as he reimagines his experience in a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program through a montage of lucid, sobriety-induced dreams. Inspired by Brathwaite's own history, Try/Step/Trip layers characters, poetic verse, and dialogue over the content of songs to create a theatrical piece that blurs the lines between hip-hop and dramatic performance.