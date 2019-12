About this show

Cyrano boils with feverish passion. Cyrano's love is the kind that scales balconies, vanquishes foes, and weakens knees. But Cyrano's ugliness, his famed and unforgivable nose, makes a fool of our would-be romantic hero. There, that intoxicating and all-too-familiar ache of loving someone who doesn't love you in return. In this striking reimagining of Cyrano, the ultimate tale of unrequited yearning, your own self-perception is all that stands between you and life's greatest adventures.