About this show

"I walk from the detention center where they take my daughter to the sector here, I ask the ICE officer when I arrive if they have the organic kambuche but he say NO!"

The missionaries of mayhem are back with their unique, badass brand of Chicano satire! Born here in the Bay and Los Angeles-based, Culture Clash first brought their dangerous and subversive version of documentary theater to Berkeley audiences with Culture Clash in AmeriCCa, gleefully skewering American culture through the lens of the Latino experience.

In this powerful, pointed, and downright hilarious update, they turn their razor-sharp wit to everything from pussy hats to MAGA caps, laying down outrageous, biting, and thought-provoking monologues and sketch comedy about the immigrant experience in America right now.

"Culture Clash mines for laughs and, this time, something that cuts a lot deeper." — Los Angeles Times

"The group's mission of aiming caustic satire where cultural sanctimony resides certainly feels like a requirement in today's social climate." — Orange County Register