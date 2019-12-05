About this show

Crimson Cabaret transports guests to 1960s Berlin for an evening of immersive interaction, era-inspired craft cocktails, live original songs and music, dark romance, and a world full of secrets. Crimson Cabaret attendees will enter a nightclub in 1963 Germany just under the shadow of the Berlin Wall where everyone is a spy and no one can be trusted. Ticket holders will get the opportunity to choose their new identities and read through secret documents prior to arrival. During Crimson Cabaret, guests will engage with secret agents and be slipped notes with assigned missions to complete throughout the evening. This multisensory exploration will transform guests into spies as tensions rise during the Cold War, conspiracy theories and speculations are whispered over cocktails, and cabaret acts provide a good "cover" for agents.