TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Since 1992 The Groundlings Main Company, Alumni and Sunday Companies have played together every Thursday night in the all-improv explosion that has become almost as much of an institution as the Groundlings Theatre itself! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made satire and song. Each week features a new surprise guest.

16 and over only. Management reserves the right to refuse admittance to anyone who appears younger than 16 years of age with no ticket refund or exchange.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 50min (1 intermission)
  • Dates:Opening Night:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:3239344747