About this show

Since 1992 The Groundlings Main Company, Alumni and Sunday Companies have played together every Thursday night in the all-improv explosion that has become almost as much of an institution as the Groundlings Theatre itself! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made satire and song. Each week features a new surprise guest.

16 and over only. Management reserves the right to refuse admittance to anyone who appears younger than 16 years of age with no ticket refund or exchange.