About this show

Comedy on the Square is the brainchild of vaudeville performer Fred Anderson. After a trip to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2000, he was inspired by the festival's DIY energy to create an ongoing performance series in San Francisco. In March 2003, he started producing variety arts, comedy, improv, and magic at various venues. Productions that started at Comedy on the Square have gone on to tour internationally, including the premiere of Paul Nathan's "Devil in the Deck" and "Frisco Fred's Comedy Hour."