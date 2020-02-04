About this show

Come to the Moon attendees will revel in a transporting evening of cocktails, fine dining, and superb entertainment at the Palace of Fine Arts. The evening will begin with a catered sit-down dinner in the elegant lobby of the Palace of Fine Arts, featuring a special performance from amazing MoonSchool students and a fund-a-need auction. Patrons will then move into the beautiful Palace of Fine Arts theater, where 10 favorite Moon performers (and special guests!) will preview upcoming shows, including the first public announcement of Moon's exciting 2020-21 Season! This will be followed by our fantastic headliner, Tony Award nominee and Broadway star Emily Skinner, who will deliver a once-in-a-lifetime special performance. After the show, the fun continues with delicious desserts, more cocktails, and an afterglow cabaret performance by beloved "Moonies." It is sure to be a spectacular evening, not to be missed!