About this show

Jerrie was on her way to being a leader in the gaming industry, until a competitor armed with a legion of internet trolls launched an all-out assault on her. With threats ranging from rape to murder, Jerrie was forced into hiding. Now, she's back with a hand-picked team and a plan to revolutionize virtual-reality gaming. If she can keep the trolls at bay and control over her staff, she might be able to dismantle the industry's boys' club. But when the virtual world begins to invade the real one, things get more surreal than she could have imagined.