About this show

Energetic, urban and contemporary, Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under-the-Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, Volta is about finding yourself and unveiling your personal powers. Volta is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.