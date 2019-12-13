About this show

It's Christmas Time again and somewhere in Kansas, Dorothy is lonely for her friends back in Oz. So with the help of kindly Mister Tinker, she builds a magical wish machine and returns to the Emerald City just in time for the big holiday celebration.

But the holly is quickly stripped of its jolly when a sassy sorceress named Nefariosa crashes the party and kidnaps Santa Claus! Now Dorothy must recruit the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion to help her rescue Saint Nick and save Christmas for the children (and adults!) of the entire world.