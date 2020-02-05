About this show

In Roaring Twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart lands on murders row along with famed nightclub star Velma Kelly. Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend them and soon turns their stories into a media circus filled with flair to gain the public's sympathy. As a timely satire on American justice and sensationalized journalism, Chicago relies on "fake news" to reconstruct public reality. This sharp-edged musical mixes the immortal style of Bob Fosse with infamous songs like "The Cell Block Tango," "Mr. Cellophane" & "All That Jazz" into a powder keg of a show.