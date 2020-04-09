About this show

In his new cinema-centric cabaret concert Hollywood Soundstage, legendary actor, playwright, and cabaret entertainer Charles Busch recounts his lifelong love affair with the movies. He shares his close encounters with stars of Hollywood's golden age such as Claudette Colbert and Greta Garbo and sings some of the most beloved songs ever written for the silver screen, including "Charade," "Long Ago and Far Away," and "In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening." In a wildly eclectic songbook that ranges from Kern and Mancini to Bacharach and Springsteen, Charles provides a unique tribute to the magic of the movies.