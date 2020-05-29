About this show

Watch Tony Award-winning "Kinky Boots" online and then join Chance resident artists for a conversation about the show

Join us for the stories (online) and stay (logged in) for the conversation! Obviously, we have temporarily closed our doors for the sake of everyone's health and well-being. So right now is the perfect chance to take a virtual theater trip together by watching live performances online and then coming together on a video conference call to share our experiences.

You can also just call in if you're feeling shy, though we would love to see your face and quarantine fashions. We have a limited number of slots, so sign up for the Cyber Chats soon and we'll send you the login information.

Each Chance Cyber Chat will be attended and hosted by Chance artists and staff.

You can also count on us to be logged in 30 minutes early to help those who have less experience cyber-traveling.