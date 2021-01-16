About this show

Crazy Woke Asians (CWA) Comedians Party Panel Competition will be live-streaming once a month from Santa Monica Playhouse from Jan 16-June 19th, 2021! Each month 3 comedians battle it out in Stand Up, Sketch Comedy, Roast/Compliment Games, Blindfold Food Guessing games and more to win and move forward to next month's show and compete with another 2 comedians. Audiences vote for the winner each month and help select the Champion on June 19th! The winner will receive a meeting with Jandiz Cardoso, Senior Director, Talent Development & Inclusion at NBCUniversal and Jacqueline Kim, TV & Film Agent at Innovative Artists, and will headline a CWA in-person show and more! Produced and curated by Kiki Yeung (Asian Voices, Comedy Store, Sweet and Sour Chicks) and Santa Monica Playhouse, the show will air live Saturdays at 8pm, Jan 16, Feb 20, March 20, Apr 17, May 15 and June 19, 2021. We hope to keep laughter alive and continue promoting Asian Comedic Talent through the COVID-19 pandemic.