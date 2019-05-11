About this show

Are you in need of a sultry Spanish night or a bohemian adventure? So brace yourself for a night when the well-worn hardwood floors of Pachamama resonate with the pulsating sounds of footwork, song, castanets, syncopated hand clapping, and guitar. If you have not seen this group, this is an opportunity to experience their high energy and passion for their art that defines a new dimension in flamenco and Spanish dance traditions.Carolina and her daughter Carolé offer a special evening for a date night, family gathering, or get-together with friends and coworkers.