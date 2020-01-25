About this show

Canadians aren't nice and polite; we're passive-aggressive a-holes who manage to keep a low profile because we spend half the year in hibernation. We can't pick a fight with "Big Brother to the South" because we spend more per capita on doughnuts and toques than on our military. Enough is enough! It's time to speak our truth, and tell you what we really think a-boot the state of the world. Sorry, not sorry!

● "It's really good." — Hollywood Times

● "Smartly funny, often hilarious...a must-see." — CastingNetworks.com