The third outing of our wildly popular cabaret, where some of the Bay Area's best musical theatre actors and favorite Moon performers sing songs from roles they would otherwise never get the chance to play. You'll love every minute as Broadway gets turned upside down and inside out with moments delightful, poignant, and hysterical.

Tickets can be purchased through Single Stream Tickets and two subscription options. Single Stream Patrons ($20.00 each) will receive a link to the show of their choice and have access to this stream for 48-hours. Subscribers ($79.00) will not only get access to all five shows of the series, but also save 20% off single stream tickets. Subscribers receive links to each show stream and have access to this stream for a particular 48-hour period during the "run" of each show. Premium Subscribers ($129.00) will receive links to each of the five show streams and have access to each stream for the entire 11 day duration of the "run."