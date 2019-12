About this show

Broadway actors, dancers and producers from Tony-Award winning and fan-favorite shows including South Pacific, The Producers, The Book of Mormon, Motown the Musical and Les Misérables have assembled the highest caliber of Los Angeles-based Broadway performers to offer Angelenos an intimate and heart-stopping taste of Broadway. The show features a live band, rotating program and special celebrity guests. The producers intend to continue the show on a weekly basis at W Hollywood.