About this show

Fifteenth-century painter Sandro Botticelli is devoted to beauty, sensuality, and pleasure; a devotion tested by the arrival of a conservative priest in Florence, leading a populist revolution. When Botticelli's full-throttle, decadent ways catch up to him, will the famed artist sacrifice his work...or the life of his young apprentice Leonardo Da Vinci? From award-winning Canadian playwright, Jordan Tannahill, comes a searing and ambitious story that sets our present political moment ablaze.