About this show

Brindsley Miller is a lovesick and desperate sculptor. In the hopes to impress his fiancee's pompous father – a wealthy art dealer – Brindsley embellishes his apartment with furniture and objects d'arte "borrowed" from the absent antique collector next-door. Suddenly, a fuse is blown, and the fussy neighbor returns home earlier than planned. Frantic attempts to return the items ensue, as unexpected guests, errant phone cords, and other snares get in the way of getting everything back before the light is restored.