About this show

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has been seen by over 35 million people in 13 different countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, this spectacular stage production includes the beloved classics written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, with additional songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical. This fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original 1991 Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous beast and must win the affection of a beautiful young girl, in order to regain his humanity.

This tale as old as time includes all the classic songs — "Be Our Guest," "Gaston," "Home," "Belle," "A Change in Me," "No Matter What," "Me," "Human Again," "Something There," "Mob Song," "Maison Des Lunes," "If I Can't Love Her," "How Long Must This Go On," and of course "Beauty and the Beast."

The exuberant musical offers family-friendly humor, romance, breathtaking special effects, and excitement for all ages.