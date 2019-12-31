About this show

Beach Blanket Babylon, San Francisco's hilarious pop-culture musical revue, is the perfect night out with friends. Celebrating more than 16,000 performances and seen by more than six million people from around the world, this internationally acclaimed production continues to delight audiences at Club Fugazi in San Francisco's North Beach district with its spectacular costumes and outrageously gigantic hats!

Beach Blanket Babylon follows Snow White as she takes a fast-paced journey around the world in search of her "Prince Charming." Along the way, she encounters a star-studded, ever-changing lineup of hilarious political and pop-culture characters, including Donald and Melania Trump, Kim Jong-un, Taylor Swift, Colin Kaepernick, Wonder Woman, Sarah Huckabee, Vladimir Putin, Ivanka Trump, Lady Gaga, Steve Bannon, Prince, Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Oprah, and the Golden State Warriors.