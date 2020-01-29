About this show

Coachella Valley Repertory's highly anticipated, reimagined revival of the 1978 Broadway musical Ballroom has a book by Jerome Kass, music by Billy Goldenberg, and lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman. The musical focuses on the emotional development of central character Bea and her relationships with love interest Alfred (a mail carrier), her ballroom friends, and family members. Under the guidance of the Bergmans, Mr. Goldenberg and Concord Theatricals, the licenser and publisher of Ballroom, this 26-character (CVrep's largest cast ever!) revival includes all the musical numbers from the original Broadway production, restores several songs originally written for the show, and offers up three new songs by the Bergmans and Mr. Goldenberg. Not to be missed!