This Pulitzer Prize-winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners reunite to console their razor-tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward a near-apocalyptic meltdown, old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative new American play unflinchingly — and uproariously — unmasks the challenge of escaping the inescapable.