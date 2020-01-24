About this show

Combining murder and mayhem with zany humor, here's an uproarious black comedy that gives "hospitality" a bad name! Meet Abby and Martha Brewster, two spinster sisters known for their acts of charity — which lately includes poisoning lonely old men with arsenic-laced elderberry wine. When their nephew finds out about the corpses in the cellar, he's in a frantic race to deal with his aunts, his fiancée, and two crazy brothers — one who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and one who is a dead ringer for Boris Karloff! Don't miss one of America's most popular comedies in a spiffy new production that will slay you with laughter!