About this show

Meet Abby and Martha Brewster, two spinster sisters known for their acts of charity — which lately includes poisoning lonely old men with their homemade arsenic-laced elderberry wine. When their nephew Mortimer finds out about the corpses in the cellar, he's in a frantic race to deal with his aunts, his fiancée, and two crazy brothers — one who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and the other who has had plastic surgery to resemble Boris Karloff! Don't miss one of America's most popular classic comedies in a spiffy new production that will slay you with laughter!