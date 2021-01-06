About this show

Thrilled 2020 is behind us? Celebrate again with the 49th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse New Year's Eve Musical Revue, now available on demand. Internationally acclaimed Actors' Repertory Theatre live-streamed a highly entertaining, family-friendly Rudie-DeCarlo musical revue, with Playhouse artists and special guests from around the globe joining in the singing, dancing, humor, and other delights culled from six decades of audience favorite Santa Monica Playhouse productions. With finger-snapping '40s jazz, foot-stompin' country rock, Jewish patter songs, romantic ballads, bouncy sing-alongs, this show has it all! Award-winning playwright Lisa Phillips Visca says, "What a great NY show! It had something for everyone!"