Generations of readers have adored the best-selling novel Anne of Green Gables, and now the musical adaptation of the beloved book hits the stage at Chance Theater. The Cuthberts expect to adopt a boy, but receive, instead, a red-haired, wide-eyed orphan girl. Though clever young Anne Shirley has a penchant for getting into trouble, she works her way into the hearts of her adoptive parents as well as the residents of rural Prince Edward Island. It's a heartwarming story for the whole family.