About this show

What happens when hate and violence become normalized? This unique theatrical experience combines videotaped interviews with Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss with live actors recreating scenes from their lives as young teens during World War II. Both were friends of Anne Frank's, and we learn firsthand their stories of terrible hardship, survival, and hope against all odds. This production is not just a historic newsreel brought to life on the stage, but also touches on many themes that are vital for young people to reflect upon today. (For ages 11 and up)