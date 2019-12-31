About this show

Feinstein's at the Nikko is thrilled to announce a special New Year's Eve concert at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster.

In this one-night-only, tour-de-force performance, triple threat Sutton Foster takes audiences on a musical journey, performing songs and sharing stories from her extensive Broadway career, including Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman.

Don't miss this special New Year's Eve event with one of Broadway's most celebrated performers.