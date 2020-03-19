About this show

Los Angeles's premier Broadway lineup show returns to Rockwell Table and Stage with another new cast on Thursday, March 19, at 8pm.

Come hear these spectacular performers sing songs from your favorite musicals, old and new. Joining music director, and master of ceremonies, Brad Ellis and Dianne Fraser are Jill Marie Burke, Cole Cuomo, Justin Jones, Katharine McDonough, Emily Schultheis, Michael A. Shepperd, and Rebecca Spencer for another performance of this critically acclaimed ongoing concert series celebrating the Broadway songbook.