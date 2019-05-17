About this show

Alt. Comoedia is an alternative variety comedy show which features a showcase of stand-up, sketch, characters, and whatever other odd bits they come up with. Keith Foster invites his funniest and weirdest friends up on stage for a night of humor monologues and comedic recitations.

Keith has been told the name of the show might be a bit too esoteric. And that might be true, but he knows you're one of the cool ones that gets it. It's L-A-T-I-N! Nothing says comedy like a 2,000-year-old dead language! Please come.