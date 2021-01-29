About this show

Ovation Theatre is proud to present a virtual stream of the innovative, production of All Shook Up: Inspired By and Featuring the Songs of Elvis Presley®, putting Ovation at the forefront of all theatre companies nationwide as they reinvent the delivery of live performing arts. Built around the songs of a musical legend, we're taken to 1955 in a square little town in a square little state where a guitar-playing young man rides in and changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and including such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel," this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes!