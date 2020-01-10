About this show

"Explosive as ever...well-paced staging" — LA Times

Winner of the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, and recipient of numerous Tony Awards, this electrifying family drama remains as timely as it is timeless.

Arthur Miller's Tony Award-winning All My Sons first opened in 1947 and was inspired by a story from an Ohio newspaper on an aircraft factory's troubled contracts during the war. The entire play takes place over one day in the yard of the Midwestern home of the Kellers in August 1946. Kate, Joe, and Chris Keller's home is a neighborhood hub. On this day, the expected and unexpected return of two former neighbors, Ann and George, stir up the secrets of the past and expose who is family and how we justify the sacrifice we make for family.

"An astonishing piece of theater...moving and powerful production" — Stage and Cinema