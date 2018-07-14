About this show

"Brilliant performances!" raves the Tolucan Times. "Just plain brilliant!" exclaims playwright and performer Wendy Michaels.

Follow the life of the beloved Yiddish storyteller and his mespoche as he spins tales of his loves and losses, his fame and his failures, and the tremendous optimism that kept him going against all odds. Now celebrating one year and counting, the delightful musical is back monthly by robust audience demand. Audiences are treated to an in-depth look at the joyous and poignant events that inspired the foolish philosophers, philosophical fools, comical shtetl folk, and not-so-comical scoundrels that populated his world. Starring veteran performer Chris DeCarlo, who essays the role of the beloved author, a characterization which has been enjoyed by over a quarter of a million people; and Evelyn Rudie, who has created more than three dozen Sholom Aleichem characters.