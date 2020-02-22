About this show

2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombings. Join us for a special preshow Irei-Sai (Shinto memorial ceremony) on the Plaza as we remember and honor the victims and Hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors).

Then move into the Aratani Theatre as we engage the senses to explore stories of heartbreak, hope, and resilience through multidisciplinary performances that allow us to reflect on how the past reverberates today.

This production is dedicated to the Hibakusha and in memory of Shadows for Peace founder Richard Yutaka Fukuhara.