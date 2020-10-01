About this show

"ABSOLUTELY HALLOWEEN is ABSOLUTELY GREAT!" showmag.com. "An absolute family treat!" The Tolucan Times. It's the classic Family Theatre Halloween musical for Kids 2 to 102 – On-Demand so you can watch it right in your own living room, kitchen, den – wherever and whenever you like. It's the heartwarming Rudie-DeCarlo tale of the aptly-named Candy, a sweet young girl who learns some surprising lessons about life, love, laughter, and sugar, from a delightful array of characters who take her on a magical All Hallow's Eve adventure. And you can save Halloween in this fun interactive adventure.

ABSOLUTELY HALLOWEEN is one in a series of original Rudie-DeCarlo fairy tale musical comedies that make up the award-winning Family Theatre Musical Matinee Series for Kids 2 to 102 now celebrating its 51st year as it cuts across the imaginary generation gap by providing an experience the entire family can enjoy.